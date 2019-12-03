Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

India, All India

No pardon given to convict in ex-Punjab CM assassination: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 1:50 pm IST

During the Question Hour, Congress member from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu sought a response from Shah on why Rajoana was pardoned.

Asking the member not to go by media reports, the home minister said, “koi maafi ki nahi gayi (no pardon has been given)”. (Photo: File)
 Asking the member not to go by media reports, the home minister said, “koi maafi ki nahi gayi (no pardon has been given)”. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that no pardon has been given to Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995.

During the Question Hour, Congress member from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu sought a response from Shah on why Rajoana was pardoned. Bittu is the grandson of Beant Singh.

Asking the member not to go by media reports, the home minister said, “koi maafi ki nahi gayi (no pardon has been given)”.

In September, the Union Home Ministry officials had announced the central government’s decision to commute the death sentence of Rajoana to life imprisonment.

The decision was taken as a “humanitarian gesture” on the occasion of 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the officials had said.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others in 1995.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is part of the Narendra Modi government, had said the decision of commutation of death sentence would go a long way in assuaging the “hurt” feelings of the Sikh community who had to go through “unspeakable repression and humiliation during those dark days” when Punjab was pushed into terrorism.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the SAD representative in the Union Cabinet.

While announcing the commutation of Rajoana’s death sentence, the home ministry had said eight other Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy in Punjab, would also be released by the government on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji as a humanitarian gesture.

A special court had in July 2007 awarded the death sentence to Rajoana, along with another terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara, in the Beant Singh assassination case.

Rajoana, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist was the second human bomb in case the first one would have failed in killing the Congress leader.

Rajoana was scheduled to be hanged on March 31, 2012.

However, the execution was stayed on March 28, 2012, by the then UPA government at the Centre after Shiromoni Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee, the Sikh religious body, filed a mercy petition.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which was then in power in Punjab, campaigned against his execution.

The President had forwarded the plea to the Home Ministry to take a call on it. Since then the petition was pending with the home ministry.

Tags: amit shah, lok sabha, balwant singh rajoana, beant singh, ravneet singh bittu
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of

Modi attacks JMM-Cong alliance in J'khand, says 'it follows politics of deception’

According to sources in the party, last week unknown people had entered the premises of the Congress leader in an SUV without any prior appointment and then sought selfies with Gandhi. (Photo: File)

'Not about Priyanka or Gandhi family': Robert Vadra on expresses safety concern

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Why Farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Several places in the north India experienced the coldest day of the winter on December 2, as the mercury dipped below the season's average, with Leh recording a minimum temperature of -14.4 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image)

Winter chill sets across North. Leh at -14, Delhi and J&K at 8 degrees on Monday

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham