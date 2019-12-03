Dead rat found in midday meal in UP school, students shifted to hospital

As per Tuesday’s menu, the students Janta Inter College government school at Pachenda in Mustafabad area were served dal-rice.

Lucknow: In another incident, a dead rat was found in the midday meal served to students of a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.

As per Tuesday’s menu, the students Janta Inter College government school at Pachenda in Mustafabad area were served dal-rice. The dead animal was spotted in the meal and after allegedly consuming it, the condition of nine students started to deteriorate and many others complained of uneasiness. The affected students were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Last week, children at a government primary school in Sonbhadra district were allegedly served highly diluted milk — a litre of milk was diluted with a bucket of water and served to 81 children.

In an earlier shocker from the state, a school in Mirzapur was found serving salt and roti to children in the name of mid-day meals. The locals had alleged that the school had only been serving the children the paltry meal of salt and roti, with rice at times.