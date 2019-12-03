Hyderabad gangrape: Cong questions PM Modi, Irani silence on issue

The Congress had in the morning raised the issue of the gang-rape-murder vociferously in both Houses of Parliament.

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to hold a massive demonstration and candlelight vigil in Hyderabad on December 4 in protest against the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian there.

The vigil would be organised by the All India Mahila Congress — the women’s wing of the party — and would be attended by Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and leaders of Telangana Congress. “We demand the resignation of the Telangana chief minister and time-bound punishment for the rapist-murderers,” Cong-ress general secretary in-charge of Telangana R.C. Khuntia said.

He said that the Mahila Congress would organise a vigil and demonstration on December 4 in Hyderabad and Youth Congress members would hold protests across the country.

The Congress had in the morning raised the issue of the gang-rape-murder vociferously in both Houses of Parliament.

Members of the Tela-ngana Congress, including Pradesh Congress chief Uttam Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP M.A. Khan, later assembled under the Gandhi statue in the Parliament precincts and protested holding placards and demanding justice for the victim.

Mr Reddy slammed the Telangana home minister for his purported “insensitive” remarks as well as the state police for initially delaying lodging a case.

The Congress on Monday also hit out at the Centre over the rape and murder and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and women and child development minister Smiriti Irani were silent on the issue.