Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

India, All India

17 killed by Chhattisgarh security forces were innocent, finds judicial probe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 1:58 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 2:20 pm IST

The report submitted a month ago after seven years of hearing and investigation, was and leaked on Sunday.

The report further said the police investigation was flawed and was tampered with. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The report further said the police investigation was flawed and was tampered with. (Photo: File | Representational)

Raipur: Seventeen people, including six minors, who were identified by the Chattisgarh security forces as the Maoists and were killed in an encounter on June 28, 2012 in Bijapur were villagers, a report submitted by a one-member judicial commission has said.

The report by Justice Vijay Kumar Agarwal revealed the following: villagers did not fire, there was no proof that they were Maoists, the villagers were shot dead from close quarters and police might have fired ''in panic'' and one victim was killed in the morning, i.e several hours after the encounter at night in Sarkeguda in Bijapur, The Indian Express has reported.

The police had claimed that villagers first fired at security forces.

The report submitted a month ago after seven years of hearing and investigation, was and leaked on Sunday. It further said that the six security personnel were injured due to ''cross-firing'', likely by ''bullets fired by fellow members''.

The report further said the police investigation was flawed and was tampered with, IANS wrote. It also rejected police claims of confiscation of guns and pellets from the spot.

However, it also observed that the villagers’ claim they had assembled to discuss a festival was “highly doubtful”.

The villagers claimed they had gathered for a meeting to discuss a “Beej Pandum” festival when security forces surrounded them and opened fire.

The one-member probe commission was formed by the erstwhile Raman Singh government of BJP to look into the alleged encounter that took place in the intervening night of June 28-29, 2012.

During the investigation, the Commission had recorded statements of 30 witnesses from both sides.

On the night of June 28, 2012, teams of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police, led by the former, had launched an operation, based on information that hinted at the presence of Maoists.

Tags: naxal, maoist, crpf, chattisgarh police, chattisgarh security forces
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Latest From India

The dead animal was spotted in the meal and after allegedly consuming it, the condition of nine students started to deteriorate and many others complained of uneasiness. (Photo: News18)

Dead rat found in midday meal in UP school, students shifted to hospital

Maliwal, however, is determined on her resolve to sit on an indefinite hunger strike and would do demonstrations wherever she finds space. (Photo: PTI)

Do we have democracy? asks DCW chief after being stopped from hunger strike

Chinese vessel operating without permission, told to leave: Navy chief

He asserted that this draft legislation was as important as the move to abrogate Article 370. (Photo: File)

Rajnath speaks of PM's dissatisfaction with absenteeism among BJP MPs

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham