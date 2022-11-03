Gujarat Assembly elections in two phases: Voting on Dec 1, 5; results on Dec 8

The term of the 182-member Gujarat state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced the schedule of the much-awaited polls to the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly. Voting will be held in two phases; first on December 1 and second on December 5.

Results will be announced on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference in New Delhi.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023

The chief election commissioner said that there are over 4.9 crore electors eligible to vote this year. There will be more than 51,000 polling stations set up, including more than 34,000 in rural areas.

A special observer will be deployed in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for accessibility and inclusion for women, elderly and persons with disabilities, Kumar said.

Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12 and the counting will take place on December 8. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.