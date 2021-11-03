Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage

Published : Nov 3, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2021, 1:03 pm IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is holding a review meeting with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

The meeting, being held via video conferencing, includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

 

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Modi is holding the meeting immediately upon his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose of vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval.

Tags: covid vaccination, vaccination coverage, low vaccination coverage, district magistrates
Location: India, Delhi

