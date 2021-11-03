Drugs control committee extends shelf life of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to 12 months

Currently, Covaxin has a shelf life of 6 months with subject to its storage at 2-8 degrees celsius

Hyderabad: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) extended the shelf life of Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech's Covaxin covid vaccine, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture," the company's statement read. "This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO," it added.

The company also announced that the extension of the covid vaccine's shelf life has been communicated to all the stakeholders.

Bharat Biotech had earlier in July sought permission from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to extend the vaccine's shelf-life from six to 24 months.

As of now, Covishield of Serum Institute, the only other Covid vaccine being distributed in the country along with Covaxin, has an approved shelf-life of nine months.

A shelf life is the expiration date of a vaccine, the time frame within which it retains the same characteristics it possessed at the time of its manufacturing.

Longer shelf life is necessary for vaccine manufacturers since they stockpile vaccines to be used over a period of time. It ensures that the vaccine is safe and of sound quality.