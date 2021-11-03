Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021 | Last Update : 05:32 PM IST

  India   All India  03 Nov 2021  Drugs control committee extends shelf life of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to 12 months
India, All India

Drugs control committee extends shelf life of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to 12 months

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Nov 3, 2021, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2021, 3:56 pm IST

Currently, Covaxin has a shelf life of 6 months with subject to its storage at 2-8 degrees celsius

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)
 A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Hyderabad: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) extended the shelf life of Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech's Covaxin covid vaccine, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Currently, Covaxin has a shelf life of 6 months with subject to its storage at 2-8 degrees celsius.

 

"The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture," the company's statement read. "This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO," it added.

The company also announced that the extension of the covid vaccine's shelf life has been communicated to all the stakeholders.

Bharat Biotech had earlier in July sought permission from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to extend the vaccine's shelf-life from six to 24 months.

As of now, Covishield of Serum Institute, the only other Covid vaccine being distributed in the country along with Covaxin, has an approved shelf-life of nine months.

 

A shelf life is the expiration date of a vaccine, the time frame within which it retains the same characteristics it possessed at the time of its manufacturing.

Longer shelf life is necessary for vaccine manufacturers since they stockpile vaccines to be used over a period of time. It ensures that the vaccine is safe and of sound quality.

Tags: covaxin, bharat biotech, covaxin shelf life
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi urges officials to create awareness to remove COVID vaccine hesitancy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage

K C Venugopal (Facebook)

Bypoll results: BJP losing its momentum, says Congress leader K.C Venugopal

Municipal Corporation workers fumigate a locality for prevention against dengue, malaria and chikungunya. (Photo: AP/File)

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states, UTs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham