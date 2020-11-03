Tuesday, Nov 03, 2020 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

  India   All India  03 Nov 2020  Maharashtra BJP MLA seeks action against Amitabh Bachchan over KBC question
India, All India

Maharashtra BJP MLA seeks action against Amitabh Bachchan over KBC question

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2020, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2020, 1:52 pm IST

The KBC episode question annoyed some netizens who accused the show of running a "leftist propaganda"

The contentious question on KBC
 The contentious question on KBC

Mumbai: A BJP MLA in Maharashtra on Tuesday approached police seeking action against megastar Amitabh Bachchan and makers of TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Abhimanyu Pawar, BJP legislator from Ausa in Latur district, in a complaint to Latur SP Nikhil Pingle said action should be taken against Bachchan and Sony Entertainment Television over a question asked during Friday's Karamveer special episode.

 

"There was an attempt to insult Hindus and create discord between Hindus and Buddhists who have been living in harmony," Pawar tweeted, posting a copy of his two-page letter to the police official.

The episode had social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni in the hot seat opposite Bachchan, who asked the folliwng question, worth Rs 6.40 lakh:

On 25th December 1927, Dr B R Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?

The options were: (A) Vishnu Purana (B) Bhagavad Gita, (C) Rigved and (D) Manusmriti.

Bachchan then said, "In 1927, Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and burned its copies."

 

"All the four options pertained to Hindu religion. It is clear that the motive behind this question was to hurt the sentiments of Hindus," Pawar said in his police complaint.

"This question spreads the message that Hindu religious scriptures are meant for burning and triggers enmity between Hindus and followers of Buddhism," said Pawar, who was a close aide of Devendra Fadnavis while he was Maharashtra chief minister.

The KBC episode question annoyed some netizens who accused the show of running a "leftist propaganda", while others said it hurt Hindu sentiments.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a clip from the show on micro-blogging site Twitter, claiming KBC was "hijacked by Commies". "Innocent kids, learn this is how culture wars are won. Its called coding," he tweeted.

 

Tags: abhimanyu pawar, amitabh bachchan, kaun banega crorepati

Latest From India

Bihar chief minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi at a press conference in Patna ahead of Bihar polls. — PTI photo

Political parties in Bihar field candidates with criminal cases: ADR report

MoS (I/C) Hardeep Puri.

Hardeep Puri, nine others declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash. (PTI)

NCB officials claim Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash untraceable

Birju Kulu

Odisha man to reunite with family after spending 20 years in Pakistan jail

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham