Priyanka Gandhi's phone hacked through WhatsApp spyware: Congress

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2019, 5:17 pm IST
The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the message.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday claimed that senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi had received a message from WhatsApp informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked.

The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the message. "I want to tell that Priyanka Gandhi also received a similar message from WhatsApp around the same time," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, responding to a question about Praful Patel and Mamata Banerjee receiving messages from the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

