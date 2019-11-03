Sunday, Nov 03, 2019 | Last Update : 05:17 AM IST

India, All India

Modi Cabinet likely to be expanded soon

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Nov 3, 2019, 4:32 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2019, 4:32 am IST

While the BJP is the single largest party in the Assembly with 105 seats, its NDA ally Shiv Sena won 56 seats.

Sources in the BJP said that once the agreement on the issue is reached, official announcement of the date of Devendra Fadnavis’ oath taking ceremony will be made.
 Sources in the BJP said that once the agreement on the issue is reached, official announcement of the date of Devendra Fadnavis’ oath taking ceremony will be made.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers may be expanded soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party is understood to have offered additional positions to its NDA ally Shiv Sena in exchange for support in Maharashtra government formation.

BJP sources said that negotiations between the BJP and Sena include possible additional allocation of departments to the Maharashtra ally. The expansion of Union Council of Ministers is also expected to accommodate Janata Dal (United). Sources said that a decision on possible representation of other allies, like the Apna Dal and the AIADMK, may also be taken.

The BJP and Shiv Sena have been at loggerheads over the power sharing arrangement in Maharashtra after the Assembly polls results were declared and the adjustment at the Centre is expected to bring the alliance back on track. Sources in the BJP said that once the agreement on the issue is reached, official announcement of the date of Devendra Fadnavis’ oath taking ceremony will be made.

Despite a pre poll alliance, the NDA partners have been unable to agree on government formation in the state. The fate of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly has been hanging in balance ever since results were declared on October 24 as the two parties are squabbling over sharing power, especially Shiv Sena’s claim that a 50-50 formula, which includes sharing the chief ministership between the two allies, had been agreed and must be accepted. The BJP is adamant that Mr Fadnavis will be the CM for the full term.

While the BJP is the single largest party in the Assembly with 105 seats, its NDA ally Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The Opposition parties — Congress (44) and Nationalist Congress Party (54) — who also had a pre-poll alliance, are nowhere near the half-way mark.

BJP sources say that though the Shiv Sena has been posturing and playing hard to get it ever since the poll results, it is expected to eventually  come on board with the proposed power sharing formula. The BJP is also banking on the support of 13 Independent candidates elected to the House.

It was also felt that the newly elected legislators would like to avoid a constitutional crisis as the new state government has to be sworn-in on or before 7 November. The current term of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly ends on 8 November.   

The BJP also hopes to end speculation over alliance troubles in Bihar by including the JD(U) in the Cabinet through the impending expansion. Sources said that the move would put to rest all speculation that the two parties are likely to part ways ahead of the state Assembly polls, scheduled for later part of next year.  

Sources also said that after talks are completed, the Cabinet expansion could take place before the winter session of Parliament which begins from November 18, or immediately after the Jharkhand Assembly elections in December.

Tags: narendra modi, modi cabinet, devendra fadnavis

Latest From India

Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

India asks SCO nations to act strongly against terror

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa during an interview on his government completing 100 days in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: Asian Age)

BS Yediyurappa wants to leave a rich legacy behind

During the Lok Sabha polls this year, the BJP and allies had clinched 12 out of 14 seats in the state.

Jharkhand: Two BJP partners insist on more seats

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Economy in mess, but PM managing headlines: Sonia Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

2

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

3

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

4

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

5

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham