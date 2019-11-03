Sunday, Nov 03, 2019 | Last Update : 05:18 AM IST

Jharkhand: Two BJP partners insist on more seats

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Nov 3, 2019, 4:37 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2019, 4:37 am IST

Reports suggest that the LJP has also raised its demand and is not willing to compromise on less than six seats.

 During the Lok Sabha polls this year, the BJP and allies had clinched 12 out of 14 seats in the state.

Patna: The seat-sharing in the National Democratic Alliance has turned out to be a thorny affair as BJP’s partners — the All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) — want “honourable seat adjustments” for the Jharkhand Assembly polls scheduled to be held in five phases starting from November 30.

Sources said that efforts are being made to build a consensus between the AJSU and the LJP in order to resolve the issue at the earliest. However, reports suggest that both the partners have so far failed to agree on the number of seats BJP has been offering them. A section in Jharkhand feels that the AJSU may bargain hard with the BJP during a meeting to discuss the seat-sharing deal next week. Taking a cue from NDA partners in Maharashtra and Haryana where the BJP failed to register desirable performance, the alliance partner AJSU may raise its demand for maximum numbers of seats.

“The AJSU is not willing to compromise and is planning to contest on the maximum number of seats. The BJP, AJSU and LJP leaders will sit together after the festive season is over to discuss the thorny seat-sharing issue,” a source from Ranchi said.

The BJP in alliance with the AJSU had won 42 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections. However, the strength of the NDA had gone up to 48 after six JVM(P) legislators joined the BJP in February 2015.

Reports suggest that the LJP has also raised its demand and is not willing to compromise on less than six seats. LJP leaders are of the view that the move will help BJP achieve its 65 plus seat target in the Assembly elections.

In 2014, the LJP had contested only on one seat and was not able to even win it.

“Our party wants to contest at least six Assembly seats. Our parliamentary board president and other top leaders are discussing the issue and we are hopeful that the BJP will accept our demands,” Shailendra Dwivedi, LJP spokesperson told this newspaper.

LJP insiders said that the party has earmarked Jarmundi, Nala, Rajdhanwar, Latehar, Panki and Hussainabad constituencies. Of these six seats, Jarmundi and Panki are considered Congress stronghold. Nala is with JMM, Babulal Marandi’s JVM(P) has a strong electoral base in Latehar and Rajdhanwar is with CPI(ML).

“During the previous polls, we had contested on just one seat but this time we are confident of contesting and winning all the six seats we have earmarked. The NDA in Jharkhand would cross the target of 65 plus seats,” Mr Dwivedi said.

