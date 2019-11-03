Sunday, Nov 03, 2019 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance in Tis Hazari Court clash case

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2019, 3:20 pm IST

It asked the police officers, who were allegedly involved in the clashes, to be present in the court at 3 pm.

The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Sunday issued notices and sought responses of the Centre, Delhi police commissioner and the chief secretary on the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel decided to conduct an urgent hearing on the issue after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident.

The bench initiated the proceedings at around 1 pm and issued notices to the authorities. It will take up the matter again at 3 pm.

It asked the police officers, who were allegedly involved in the clashes, to be present in the court at 3 pm.

The Delhi Police was represented by advocate Rahul Mehra, while senior advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Delhi High Court Bar Association.

The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation.

The court also issued notices to the Bar Council of Delhi and all the bar associations of the Delhi district courts.

Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Two station house officers (SHOs) and an additional commissioner were among the 20 personnel injured, police said and claimed that eight lawyers were hurt in the incident.

Lawyers, however, said more of their colleagues were injured than the number claimed by police. They also claimed that two advocates were injured in police firing, but police said they fired in the air.

Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said a closed-door meeting was held in the morning by the chief justice and senior most judges of the high court.

The meeting was also attended by senior police officers and additional chief secretary of the Delhi government, he said.

After the meeting got over, the court decided to hold a hearing at 1 pm, he said.

The Bar Council of India has written a letter to the high court seeking a direction to the Delhi lieutenant governor and other authorities to lodge an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the police officials.

The letter also sought immediate arrest of responsible police officials and initiation of a judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge.

Tags: tis hazari court clash, delhi hc, sho, lawyer-police clash
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The release said the defence ministers agreed that the two sides would continue to work together to further raise their level of engagement in the defence sphere in keeping with strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Defence Minister of Uzbekistan

The 40-yr-old man killed his wife Afsari with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. (Photo: Representational)

Five held for beating to death 40-yr-old man in UP

'Press Council of India moving a Suo-Moto on the draconian GO 2430 is a tight slap on the face of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government which wants to harass journos and people voicing concerns on social media. We will continue to raise the issue at all platforms and not rest until the government recalls it,' Naidu tweeted. (Photo: File | ANI)

Won't rest till Andhra govt recalls 'draconian' order against media: Chandrababu

Amid the impasse over formation of new government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sundaysaid his party will talk to the BJP only on the issue of the chief minister's post. (Photo: File)

Talks with BJP will only be on CM's post: Sanjay Raut

MOST POPULAR

1

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

2

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

3

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

4

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

5

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham