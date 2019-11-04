Sunday, Nov 03, 2019 | Last Update : 10:03 PM IST

India, All India

200 teams of Delhi traffic police deployed for odd-even scheme implementation

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2019, 8:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2019, 8:54 pm IST

According to officials, each team will consist of four traffic police personnel who will keep a tab on violators.

The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday. (Photo: Representational)
 The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 200 teams for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme which will kick in from Monday morning to fight severe air pollution in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday, with only even numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.

"We will deploy 200 teams across the city for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said.

According to officials, each team will consist of four traffic police personnel who will keep a tab on violators and take strict action them. Two-hundred traffic points have been identified to implement the scheme which is being done in coordination with the transport department.

Fines will be exacted on the spot through e-challan system, they said. Violators will be punished with a fine of Rs 4,000. Traffic head constables and officials above, sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars, assistant traffic inspectors and ranks above in DTC have been authorised to issue challans to violators, officials said.

Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeler vehicles with registration number ending in odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be prohibited on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.

Similarly, vehicles with registration number ending with even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will be prohibited on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

These restrictions will also apply to the vehicles bearing registration numbers of other states. Delhi is witnessing one of the worst episodes of pollution.

At 2 pm, the AQI was recorded in severe category at 489.

Tags: delhi traffic police, odd-even scheme
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to official figures, the pollution levels in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Patna in Bihar were worse than in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Please Lord Indra, stop blaming stubble burning: BJP leader on rising pollution

During the hearing in a jam-packed courtroom, the bench, after hearing various lawyers' associations, directed that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer on the basis of FIRs lodged at the behest of police officials. (Photo: File)

Tis Hazari Court case: HC orders transfer of cops, no coercive action against lawyers

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Bahujan Samaj Party legislators who had recently defected to the Congress were also present in the meeting. (Photo: File)

Congress to protest in Rajasthan against Centre's economic policies

The student activists of the CPI(M), in their early 20s, were arrested in Kozhikode on Saturday morning. (Photo: Representational)

UAPA on students: UDF demands CM's resignation, CPI(M) blames police

MOST POPULAR

1

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

2

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

3

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

4

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

5

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham