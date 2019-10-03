INX Media: Delhi court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody till Oct 17

Chidambaram had moved the apex court challenging the Delhi HC's verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case.

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday extended till October 17 the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the veteran Congress leader to judicial custody till October 17 after the CBI sought extension of his judicial remand. The 74-year old sought home cooked food in Tihar jail where is lodged, citing medical ailments.

Earlier on Thursday, former finance minister P Chidambaram, moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by justice N V Ramana.

The bench also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari said that Chidambaram's plea would be sent to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for taking a call on listing of the matter.

The Congress leader, who is presently lodged in jail in judicial custody, has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 30 verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case.