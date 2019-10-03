Thursday, Oct 03, 2019 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, All India

Godse killed Gandhi once, modern day Godses kill India daily: Asaduddin

ANI
Published : Oct 3, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2019, 10:15 am IST

'Modi and his Home Minister keep saying that they will bring NRC in India. They are forgetting that there is Constitution,' Owaisi said.

The AIMIM had on September 10 announced its first list of candidates. (Photo: File)
 The AIMIM had on September 10 announced its first list of candidates. (Photo: File)

Aurangabad: Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse had killed him once, but modern-day "Godses" are killing Gandhi's India on a day to day basis, according to Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

" Godse (Nathuram) ne toh Gandhi ko goli mari thi, magar maujuda Godse Gandhi ke Hindustan ko khatam kar rahe hain. Jo Gandhi ke maan ne wale hain main unse keh raha hun ki iss watan-e-azeez ko bacha lo (Godse had shot Gandhi, but modern-day Godses are killing off Gandhi's Hindustan daily. I request the followers of Gandhi to save this beloved nation)," Owaisi said addressing a public rally here on Wednesday.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their attempted National Register of Citizens (NRC) drive by saying, "Narendra Modi and his Home Minister keep saying that they will bring NRC in India. They are forgetting that there is a Constitution in India," Owaisi said.

The party on Wednesday announced the seventh list of three candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held on October 21. Ayesha Mohammed Qazi will contest on the party ticket from Miraj, Syed Taher Hussain Moinuddin will contest from Ahmedpur, and Zahid Ibrahim Shaikh will contest from Hadapsar constituency.

The list was finalised "with the approval of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi", it said.

On Wednesday, Owaisi had announced Amit Kumar Sanjay Ajnalkar to be the party candidate from Solapur (South) constituency in the ensuing Maharashtra polls.

The AIMIM had on September 10 announced its first list of candidates.

The party's Maharashtra unit chief Imtiaz Jaleel had last week said that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana posed an opportunity for the public to "change the atmosphere in the country".

The Election Commission has scheduled the single-phase voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21 and counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Tags: nathuram godse, mahatma gandhi, aimim, narendra modi, assam nrc, election commission
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

It should be noted that in 2018, a case was registered against Deepak Nikalje for alleged rape and sexual harassment based on the complaint of a 22-year-old woman. (Photo: Facebook | @Dipakbhau.Nikalje)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale fields Chhota Rajan’s brother for in Maharashtra

A court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the law student who had accused him of rape. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur rape: Chinmayanand to be produced before court through video conferencing

The leaders from Jammu and Kashmir political parties were placed under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmiri leaders will be released one by one: Advisor to J&K Guv

Nitesh Rane. (Photo: File)

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane's son Nitesh joins BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

The next Samsung flagship could help users lose weight; watch how

2

Holographic Samsung Galaxy dock leaks online

3

Surprise as fresh leak reveals iPhone cancellation

4

Samsung breathes new life into Galaxy S10; paves way for single flagship line

5

UP: Marathon 36-hour special session of State Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham