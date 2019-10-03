Thursday, Oct 03, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar: Orange alert today as death toll due to floods rises to 55

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 3, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2019, 9:30 am IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Patna, Vaishali and Khagaria districts.

The relentless rains that took place between September 27 and 30 have left parts of the state in a dire condition with the death toll touching 55. (Photo: PTI)
 The relentless rains that took place between September 27 and 30 have left parts of the state in a dire condition with the death toll touching 55. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An orange alert has been issued for several regions of Bihar including Patna for October 3 and 4 as heavy rainfall is expected in the areas. The relentless rains that took place between September 27 and 30 have left parts of the state in a dire condition with the death toll touching 55.

Since Monday, the restoration works have been on in full-swing and government relief workers have been hard at work, trying to pump the water out of the submerged localities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Patna, Vaishali and Khagaria districts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued ten thousand people from the state capital.

Five teams were deployed in Patna's Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh alone to assist people. The Indian Air Force has also been air dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waded through water-logged streets, with his pyjamas folded up to knees, supervising rescue and rehabilitation work. "All possible efforts are being made. People are urged to have patience. The worst affected localities like Rajendra Nagar and Kankar Bagh are in low-lying areas and hence vulnerable to water-logging.

Tags: orange alert, imd, bihar floods, monsoon, ndrf, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

It should be noted that in 2018, a case was registered against Deepak Nikalje for alleged rape and sexual harassment based on the complaint of a 22-year-old woman. (Photo: Facebook | @Dipakbhau.Nikalje)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale fields Chhota Rajan’s brother for in Maharashtra

A court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the law student who had accused him of rape. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur rape: Chinmayanand to be produced before court through video conferencing

The leaders from Jammu and Kashmir political parties were placed under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmiri leaders will be released one by one: Advisor to J&K Guv

Nitesh Rane. (Photo: File)

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane's son Nitesh joins BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

The next Samsung flagship could help users lose weight; watch how

2

Holographic Samsung Galaxy dock leaks online

3

Surprise as fresh leak reveals iPhone cancellation

4

Samsung breathes new life into Galaxy S10; paves way for single flagship line

5

UP: Marathon 36-hour special session of State Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham