Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

India, All India

Up to 10 years jail, Rs 10 lakh fine for violence against doctors: Draft bill

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 1:09 pm IST

This draft bill has been prepared to deal with rising cases of assault on doctors while they are at work.

The Health Ministry has asked for feedback from the public on how to improve the draft Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which was made public on Monday. (Representational image)
 The Health Ministry has asked for feedback from the public on how to improve the draft Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which was made public on Monday. (Representational image)

New Delhi: According to a draft bill prepared by the Health Ministry, anyone who attacks a doctor at a hospital may be jailed for up to 10 years or fined Rs 10 lakh. This draft bill has been prepared to deal with rising cases of assault on doctors while they are at work.

This came three days after a mob killed a retired 73-year-old doctor at a tea estate in Assam because he was not present when a temporary worker died at the estate hospital.

The Health Ministry has asked for feedback from the public on how to improve the draft Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which was made public on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, an official said, “We want to reduce increasing cases of violence against doctors. We are looking for suggestions on the draft legislation before the bill is finalised. The objections or suggestions may be forwarded within 30 days. The maximum punishment will be 10 years imprisonment with Rs 10 lakh fine."

Cases of people thrashing doctors on duty are not uncommon across the country, especially at crowded state-run hospitals that see thousands of patients every day. The assaults are usually triggered by the death of a patient or what people perceive as lack of attention from doctors.

Tags: draft bill, doctor, assault, health ministry

Latest From India

BJP MLA Somashekhar Reddy on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside his residence in Ballari district to protest against the overflowing sewage water in his area due to stagnation. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MLA stages sit-in against overflowing sewage water in K'taka's Ballari

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Chatterjee, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, are not leaving the party, BJP leader Mukul Roy said. (Photo: File)

Former TMC leaders Sovan, Baisakhi not leaving BJP: Mukul Roy

Union Minister Vardhan cycled from his residence at Tees January Marg to the venue of WHO SEARO health minister's meet at New Delhi's Bhikaji Cama Place. (Photo: ANI)

Harsh Vardhan cycles to WHO meet, participates in yoga session

A view of ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network Control Centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: ISRO/ ANI)

Chandrayaan-2 successfully performs first de-orbiting maneuver: ISRO

MOST POPULAR

1

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

2

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

3

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

4

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's strict diet

5

Apple products could get costlier under new US tariffs on chinese goods

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham