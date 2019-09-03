Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:35 PM IST

India, All India

UP govt seeks fresh report on salti-roti incident after facing flak for FIR against journalist

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 3:07 pm IST

‘We have cordial relations with the media fraternity,’ UP Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said.

‘Initially, we had taken action based on the media reports as we are committed to credibility and we wanted to send a stern message to the culprits,’ he also said. (Photo: video screengrab)
 ‘Initially, we had taken action based on the media reports as we are committed to credibility and we wanted to send a stern message to the culprits,’ he also said. (Photo: video screengrab)

Lucknow: The UP government, facing flak for an FIR against a journalist who broke the story of salt and roti being served as mid-day meal, has sought a fresh report from the Distrist Magistrate in the case.

Speaking exclusively to News18, newly sworn-in Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said: “We are not muzzling the media’s voice, rather we respect media’s independence. We have cordial relations with the media fraternity. The government has sought a fresh report in the case, based on which necessary action will be taken. Initially, we had taken action based on the media reports as we are committed to credibility and we wanted to send a stern message to the culprits. Later, some more facts came to light on the basis of which subsequent action was taken.”

Almost a week after a video showing children from a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district eating rotis with salt as their mid-day meal, the state government booked journalist Pawan Jaiswal who reported the incident. Jaiswal, who works with Jansandesh — a Hindi publication — was booked for criminal conspiracy. Two more people who alerted Jaiswal of the act, including the representative of the village concerned, have been booked for “cooking up” the story and “putting forth wrong facts”.

On Monday, Jaiswal had posted a video message and alleged that he was being used as a scapegoat in the case as the matter came to the notice of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the video he is quoted as saying, “I reached the spot on August 22 and informed assistant BSA Brijesh Kumar Singh before going to the school. I shot the first video at 12.07pm when the kids were being served salt and roti. I then informed my seniors who in turn had informed District Magistrate about it. The DM then reached the spot and took action against those who were responsible,” Jaiswal said.

“The district administration, in a bid to save itself, blamed me for the entire episode and registered cases against me. This is a direct attack on journalism; I am being used as a scapegoat in the case by the administration,” added Jaiswal.

Samjawadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav took a pot shot at the Yogi government for filing the FIR against the journalist. “Those who took away the food of midday meal from kids in Mirzapur, have now registered FIR against the journalist. This proves that now there is a time of political encounter against the journalists. Everyone should come together for their freedom of expression,” he tweeted.

 

 

The Editors Guild of India too had criticised the move.

Tags: pawan jaiswal, roti salt incident, mirzapur, uttar pradesh, fir
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

'India was 11th (largest) economy of the world. Now it is fifth and we are marching to be third,' Javadekar said.

Government doesn't agree with Dr Manmohan Singh's analysis of economy: Javadekar

He had said that while there may not be any bodies littering its streets, assuming that the region has returned to normal would be

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu put under house arrest after his criticism of Kashmir lockdown

Acting on complaint, the police had booked Chinmayanand on charges of abduction and intimidation — charges the former minister denied. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: UP police to probe allegations by law student; forms SIT headed by IG

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

ED arrests Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

2

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

3

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

4

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

5

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham