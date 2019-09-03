Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

India, All India

3 CISF personnel among 4 killed in fire at ONGC plant in Mumbai; 3 hurt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 1:17 pm IST

The mishap had no impact on the oil processing at the unit, ONGC said, adding that gas was diverted to Hazira plant in Gujarat.

It said the fire broke out in a storm water drainage unit at its Uran plant and was doused within two hours. (Photo: ANI)
 It said the fire broke out in a storm water drainage unit at its Uran plant and was doused within two hours. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: At least four people, including three CISF personnel, were killed and three others injured when a major fire broke out in a processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.

Those injured are also personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the official said. The mishap, however, had no impact on the oil processing at the unit, the ONGC said, adding that the gas was diverted to its Hazira plant in Gujarat's Surat district.

It said the fire broke out in a storm water drainage unit at its Uran plant and was doused within two hours. Following the blaze, thick smoke engulfed the area, the police said, adding that they appealed to people staying in villages in the plant's vicinity not to panic, and assured things were under control.

The victims died during a blast while they were trying to check gas leakage at the site, a senior CISF official said. The mishap took place around 6.47 am in the ONGC's processing plant at Uran town, located around 50 km from here, a police official said. "Four people were killed and three others injured in the mishap," a senior police official said.

The deceased included three CISF fire personnel Eranna Nayakka, Satish Prasad Kushwaha, and M K Paswan, who were trying to stop the gas leakage, and resident production superintendent C N Rao of the ONGC, CISF's Deputy Inspector General (west zone) Nilima Singh said. The injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, she said.

At least 22 fire brigade tenders, including those of the ONGC, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Reliance Group, Navi Mumbai civic body and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation at Taloja, were rushed to the spot.

The ONGC on its Twitter handle said: "Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGCs robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time."

Earlier, in another tweet, it said, "A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant. ONGC fire services & crisis management team immediately pressed in to action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing. Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed. The exact cause of the fire was yet to ascertained.”

According to Singh, a CISF fire station was informed in the morning about gas leakage near the LPG plant of ONGC. The CISF personnel and others then rushed to the site and detected leakage.

"They managed to close the valve and were observing if there was any other leakage, but there was a blast and all the three CISF personnel along with ONGC DGM died," she said, adding that the blast took place in the crude handling plant of the ONGC.

The CISF fire team continued with fire fighting and managed to control the blaze. Three other CISF firepersonnel also suffered burn injuries and were hospitalised, she said. "Because of the alertness and dedication of the CISF personnel, a major damage to the entire plant and township was averted.

The CISF personnel sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," Singh said. Meanwhile, the police said there was nothing to worry and asked people staying near the plant to stay calm. "The situation is under control and we appeal to the villagers staying nearby not to panic," a senior police official said. The state-owned ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in the country.

Tags: ongc, mumbai fire, fire
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

BJP MLA Somashekhar Reddy on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside his residence in Ballari district to protest against the overflowing sewage water in his area due to stagnation. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MLA stages sit-in against overflowing sewage water in K'taka's Ballari

The Health Ministry has asked for feedback from the public on how to improve the draft Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which was made public on Monday. (Representational image)

Up to 10 years jail, Rs 10 lakh fine for violence against doctors: Draft bill

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Chatterjee, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, are not leaving the party, BJP leader Mukul Roy said. (Photo: File)

Former TMC leaders Sovan, Baisakhi not leaving BJP: Mukul Roy

Union Minister Vardhan cycled from his residence at Tees January Marg to the venue of WHO SEARO health minister's meet at New Delhi's Bhikaji Cama Place. (Photo: ANI)

Harsh Vardhan cycles to WHO meet, participates in yoga session

MOST POPULAR

1

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

2

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

3

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

4

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's strict diet

5

Apple products could get costlier under new US tariffs on chinese goods

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham