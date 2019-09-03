Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:35 PM IST

India, All India

Jharkhand doctor prescribes condom to woman for stomach ache, sacked

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 3:04 pm IST

According to sources, Dr Badr had been charged with misconduct in the past and was once dismissed as well.

when she showed the prescription at the local pharmacy, she was told that he had written down ‘Condom Nirodh’. (Photo: Representational)
 when she showed the prescription at the local pharmacy, she was told that he had written down ‘Condom Nirodh’. (Photo: Representational)

Jamshedpur: A Jharkhand hospital has ended its contract with a surgeon after a probe found him guilty of allegedly prescribing condoms to a woman patient who had complained of stomach pain.

Sacked from the Ghatsila Sub-divisional Hospital (GSDH), Dr Ashraf Badr has challenged the probe findings against him and said it was all a conspiracy by private nursing homes whose business was hit because of him.

The 55-year-old patient had an appointment with the doctor at the government hospital on July 23 this year. He prescribed medicines for her stomach ache but when she showed the prescription at the local pharmacy, she was told that he had written down ‘Condom Nirodh’.

The government employee then complained to the hospital and a three-member committee was formed by the deputy commissioner (DC) to probe her allegation.

The committee found him guilty and a dismissal order against the surgeon Dr Ashraf Badr was issued, Hindustan Times reported. Dr Badr was on a one-year contract.

“The order to dismiss accused Dr Ashraf Badr has come from the state health department. We will put it in the meeting of the district health society as soon as the DC returns to the city,” East Singhbhum’s civil surgeon Dr Maheshwar Prasad said on Monday.

The deputy commissioner, who is the chairperson of the district health society, is in Sweden for an international seminar.

“He was dismissed from service earlier too for several charges of misconduct but was reinstated only after he gave a written undertaking of not repeating mistakes,” Dr Prasad said.

The issue was also raised in the Jharkhand Assembly by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Baharagora Kunal Sarangi.

“I had raised the issue in the Assembly and state health department has taken action after investigation indicted the accused doctor. I thank CM (chief minister Raghubar Das), Speaker (Dinesh Oraon) and Leader of the Opposition (JMM working president Hemant Soren),” Sarangi told reporters.

According to sources, Dr Badr had been charged with misconduct in the past and was once dismissed as well.

“He would not conduct autopsy of the dead bodies at Ghatsila postmortem house and referred all such cases to the MGMMCH (Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital) in Jamshedpur, causing many problems to GSDH authorities and families of the deceased. He was earlier also charged for teasing and flirting with a nurse,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Dr Badr said he would challenge the decision in the high court.

“The said probe is a farce and carried out to implicate me as part of a conspiracy. They have done after being bribed by private nursing house owners whose business was hit after I started regular gynaecology and general surgeries in GSDH. I had not written any such prescription and the registration slip put against me is fake,” Dr Badr said on Monday.

Refer the earlier case of teasing, he said: “I had filed general diary against the nurse in Ghatsila police station (PS) one and half months ago for conspiracy to implicate me in a false charge,” he said.

Tags: condom, government teacher, doctor, government hospital
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

Latest From India

'India was 11th (largest) economy of the world. Now it is fifth and we are marching to be third,' Javadekar said.

Government doesn't agree with Dr Manmohan Singh's analysis of economy: Javadekar

He had said that while there may not be any bodies littering its streets, assuming that the region has returned to normal would be

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu put under house arrest after his criticism of Kashmir lockdown

Acting on complaint, the police had booked Chinmayanand on charges of abduction and intimidation — charges the former minister denied. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: UP police to probe allegations by law student; forms SIT headed by IG

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

ED arrests Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

2

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

3

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

4

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

5

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham