Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

India, All India

IAF gets its first fleet of 8 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters

PTI
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 10:44 am IST

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the chief guest which took place at Pathankot Air Force station.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army. (Representational Image)
 The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army. (Representational Image)

Pathankot: In a major boost to the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities, eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters were inducted into the IAF on Monday.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the chief guest during the induction ceremony, which took place at the Pathankot Air Force station.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

"Eight of the Apache attack helicopters are set to be inducted into the IAF, that will enhance the force's combat capabilities," a senior IAF official said.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

The first four of the 22 helicopters was handed over to the Air Force by Boeing on July 27.

The delivery of the first batch of Apache helicopters to the IAF at the Hindan airbase had come nearly four years after a multi-billion dollar deal for the choppers was sealed.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry in 2017 approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army.

This will be its first fleet of attack choppers. By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches. These first deliveries were ahead of schedule.

The AH-64E Apache for the Indian Air Force completed successful first flights in July 2018. The first batch of Indian Air Force crew began their training to fly the Apache in the US in 2018.

Senior IAF officials said the addition of the Apache fleet will significantly enhance the force's combat capabilities as the chopper has been customised to suit IAF's future requirements.

Boeing has delivered more than 2,200 Apaches to customers around the world since the aircraft entered production and India is the 14th nation to select it for its military.

"By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches, and these first deliveries are ahead of schedule," Boeing had earlier said.

The aerospace major said the AH-64E has the latest technology insertions, maintaining its standing as the world's best attack helicopter.

"It is the only available combat helicopter with a spectrum of capabilities for virtually any mission requirement. For the AH-64 E, this includes greater thrust and lift, joint digital operability, improved survivability and cognitive decision aiding.

"It is uniquely suited to meet the commander's needs, including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack - in both land and littoral environments - all without reconfiguration," it said.

Tags: indian air force, apache helicopters, pathankot air force, bs dhanoa
Location: India, Punjab

Latest From India

BJP MLA Somashekhar Reddy on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside his residence in Ballari district to protest against the overflowing sewage water in his area due to stagnation. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MLA stages sit-in against overflowing sewage water in K'taka's Ballari

The Health Ministry has asked for feedback from the public on how to improve the draft Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which was made public on Monday. (Representational image)

Up to 10 years jail, Rs 10 lakh fine for violence against doctors: Draft bill

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Chatterjee, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, are not leaving the party, BJP leader Mukul Roy said. (Photo: File)

Former TMC leaders Sovan, Baisakhi not leaving BJP: Mukul Roy

Union Minister Vardhan cycled from his residence at Tees January Marg to the venue of WHO SEARO health minister's meet at New Delhi's Bhikaji Cama Place. (Photo: ANI)

Harsh Vardhan cycles to WHO meet, participates in yoga session

MOST POPULAR

1

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

2

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

3

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

4

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's strict diet

5

Apple products could get costlier under new US tariffs on chinese goods

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham