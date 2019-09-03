Chandrayaan-2 successfully performs first de-orbiting maneuver: ISRO

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-2 successfully performed its first de-orbiting maneuver on Tuesday bringing the mission one step closer to landing on the moon.

The four-second long maneuver was performed using the onboard propulsion system at 8:50 am (IST), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement.

"The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy," the statement added.

The next de-orbiting maneuver is scheduled between 3:30 and 4:30 am (IST) on September 4.

Earlier on Monday, the Vikram Lander had successfully separated from the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22 and is expected to land on September 7.