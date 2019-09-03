Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi's son arrested from residence in forgery case

He has been accused of giving wrong information on his election affidavit about his birthplace.

Amit Jogi, the son of the former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, from his residence in Bilaspur, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Bilaspur: Amit Jogi, the son of the former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, was arrested from his residence in Bilaspur over allegations of cheating, police said on Tuesday.

Bilaspur: Amit Jogi, the son of the former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, was arrested from his residence in Bilaspur over allegations of cheating, police said on Tuesday.

He has been accused of giving wrong information on his election affidavit about his birthplace.

Amit Jogi, 42, would be produced before a court and as per the orders of the court, action will be taken, said Bilaspur SP Sanjay Kumar Dhruv.

Sameera Paikra, who contested against Amit Jogi from Marwahi Assembly constituency on BJP ticket, had earlier filed the case. Amit Jogi had defeated Paikra in the 2013 Assembly elections.

