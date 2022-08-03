Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

  India   All India  03 Aug 2022  PM Modi uses Tiranga as profile picture, urges all to follow suit
India, All India

PM Modi uses Tiranga as profile picture, urges all to follow suit

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 3, 2022, 6:51 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2022, 6:51 am IST

The BJP is planning a host of activities ahead of Independence day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put the Tiranga, the Tricolour, as the display picture on his social media accounts. (Photo: PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put the Tiranga, the Tricolour, as the display picture on his social media accounts. (Photo: PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Urging people to unfurl the National Flag at their homes between August 13 and August 15 as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put the Tiranga, the Tricolour, as the display picture on his social media accounts.

Earlier, in his monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat, the PM had urged people to put the Tricolour as the profile picture of their social media accounts as India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year.

Following the PM, many senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, G, Kishan Reddy and BJP president J.P. Nadda changed their DPs.

"It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," the PM tweeted.

Paying tribute to Pingali Venkayya, who had designed the flag, on his birth anniversary, the PM said, "Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress."

The BJP is planning a host of activities ahead of Independence day. At the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Nadda listed a number of activities for the party members.

Briefing the media after the meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the culture ministry will be organising a Tiranga bike rally from the Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday morning for MPs and appealed to MPs of all political parties to attend it.

During the meeting,  Nadda asked party members to take out "prabhat pheri" (morning procession) between 9 am and 11 am to publicise the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and its youth wing to carry out "Tiranga yatra" on bikes across the country.

"Our National Flag is a symbol of our independence. In furtherance of the appeal by PM Narendra Modi, we have all decided to hoist our flag in every house from Aug 13th to 15th. I urge everyone to display our Tiranga on their social media accounts," tweeted  Nadda earlier in the day.

The BJP members will also undertake "prabhat pheri" at the booth level between August 11 and August 13, playing Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional song "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" or India's national song "Vande mataram".

Nadda asked the BJP MPs to ensure their presence in party programmes and called for working to strengthen the organisation during the week at booths where the BJP has not done well in recent polls.

The party will also be observing "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" on August 14.  Modi had announced it last year in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people during the country's division, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, ‘azadi ka amrit mahotsav’, tiranga
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee members stage a protest outside the office of National Herald newspaper amid a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED raids office of National Herald as Congress protests

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Deadlock ends in Parliament as Chair revokes MPs' suspension

While the Adani group bought spectrum in the 26 GHz band, which is not for public networks, Jio acquired spectrum across several bands, including the coveted 700 MHz band that can provide 6-10 km of signal range and forms a good base for fifth generation or 5G in all 22 circles in the country. — Twitter

5G Auction: Record Rs 1.5 lakh cr bids; Jio top bidder

In UP, a madrasa student from Karnataka, Farukh, was held by the NIA for suspected terror links from Deoband. — DC File Image

NIA teams raid towns in U.P., MP, detain six

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham