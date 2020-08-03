Monday, Aug 03, 2020 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

132nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,807,250

52,087

Recovered

1,188,389

39,966

Deaths

38,188

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
  India   All India  03 Aug 2020  Sushant case: CM Nitish terms IPS officer's forcible quarantine inappropriate
India, All India

Sushant case: CM Nitish terms IPS officer's forcible quarantine inappropriate

PTI
Published : Aug 3, 2020, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2020, 2:47 pm IST

Vinay Tiwari, SP City (East), is in Mumbai to lead a special investigation team probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari speaks to media personnel after arriving in the city for investigation in the ongoing death by suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
 IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari speaks to media personnel after arriving in the city for investigation in the ongoing death by suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday voiced strong disapproval of the "forcible" quarantine of an IPS officer from Patna, hours after he landed in Mumbai to lead a Special Investigation Team probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Whatever has been done to him is inappropriate," Kumar said when asked about Vinay Tiwari, SP City (East), who is in Mumbai to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case.

 

He also said the matter has been taken up with the authorities in Maharashtra by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

"He (Pandey) will himself speak to the authorities concerned," Kumar said.

When asked about whether he would himself have a word with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, the Bihar chief minister said, "It is not a political matter. The issue at hand is a legal obligation of the Bihar police. We will make all possible efforts to fulfil the same."

He, however, ducked queries about recommending a CBI inquiry into the matter, the demand for which has been raised by at least two of the deceased actor's sisters.

The chief minister was approached by journalists at a park where he tied a 'rakhi' around a tree on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

 

He was flanked by key aides including his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader, who has been vociferous in charging the Maharashtra government with non- cooperation with the Bihar police team.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 24.

The Bihar police got involved in the matter after Rajput's father lodged an FIR, more than a month after his son's death, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari has been "forcibly quarantined" by the civic authorities in Mumbai.

 

The DGP, who broke the news himself on his twitter handle past midnight, also shared a video footage of Tiwari, lodged in a Maharashtra police establishment with the quarantine stamp on his hand.

Pandey alleged that Tiwari was denied accommodation inside the IPS officer's mess and was made to stay at a guest house in the Goregaon suburb.

He also expressed frustration over the fact that on account of the "forcible" quarantine by municipal authorities, Tiwari will not be able to carry out the investigation.

Tags: vinay tiwari, bihar police, mumbai police, cm nitish kumar, quarantine, ips officer, mumbai, sushant singh rajput case, sushant death case
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Related Stories

Latest From India

Ravi Shankar Prasad (ANI photo)

IT minister Prasad goes into self-quarantine after Amit Shah tests positive

Vehicles ply on a street at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. PTI photo

Restrictions Kashmir Valley ahead of one year of Article 370 abrogation

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has warned that people may seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation for the failure in tackling the coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

People may seek PM's resignation if woes not resolved: Raut

Centre has written to all states and Union Territories stating that smartphones and tablet devices should be allowed for hospitalised COVID-19 patients. (Representative Image)

Centre asks states, UTs to allow COVID patients to use smartphones in hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham