Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

India, All India

Woman in Madhya Pradesh files complaint against husband, claims he gave triple talaq

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 2:55 pm IST

Asma alleged that her husband beat her up on several occasions and demanded dowry from her parents.

This is perhaps the very first complaint lodged in Madhya Pradesh, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019, after the Parliament passed a bill for the Act this week outlawing the practice and criminalizing the offence. (PTI | Representational Image)
 This is perhaps the very first complaint lodged in Madhya Pradesh, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019, after the Parliament passed a bill for the Act this week outlawing the practice and criminalizing the offence. (PTI | Representational Image)

Bhopal: A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani has lodged a complaint with the police on Friday that her husband threw her out of their house after uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice, barely three months after marriage, police said.

Eighteen-year-old Asma of Sendhwa town, about 350 km Southwest of Bhopal, said in her complaint that her husband Mahin Mansoori beat her up on July 24, summoned her mother and said he would not keep her (Asma) with him, reported Hindustan Times. He then uttered talaq thrice and threw her out of their house.

According to the police, the woman befriended Mahun on Facebook. She eloped with him on April 14, 2019. On a police complaint by her father, she turned up before the police along with Mahin on April 15 and declared that they were living as a married couple at Rajpur in Barwani. She also said that she was an adult and was free to choose and live with her husband.

Superintendent of police, Barwani DL Teniwar told Hindustan Times, “Police have lodged an FIR under section 498A of IPC and also The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Police are investigating the matter and no arrest has been made so far in connection with the FIR.”

The police also said that in her complaint, Asma alleged that her husband beat her up on several occasions and demanded dowry from her parents. She also alleged that she was even subjected to mental and physical torture for the past three months of living together.

This is perhaps the very first complaint lodged in Madhya Pradesh, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019, after the Parliament passed a bill for the Act this week outlawing the practice and criminalizing the offence.

 The Supreme Court had earlier declared triple talaq as null and void. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the complaint, the police said.

Tags: triple talaq, madhya pradesh, muslim woman, muslim women (protection of rights of marriage) act, criminal offence
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

PM Narendra Modi at two-day trqaining programme in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi addresses newly elected MPs, urges them to become 'kushal saansad'

'BJP is communicating and reaching out to people and voters, while the opposition is communicating with the EVM. The opposition is unable to understand that EVM is a machine and does not cast votes. Votes are cast by voters and if we communicate with voters we can certainly get votes,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)

'Never seen such frustrated, desperate, directionless opposition,' says Fadnavis

The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape case: CBI team visits Sitapur jail to grill Kuldeep Singh Sengar

CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: CBI gets 3-day remand of truck driver, cleaner

MOST POPULAR

1

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

2

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

3

Leo is ready to launch young talents in Bollywood with his new short movie

4

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

5

How to use WhatsApp on your computer

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham