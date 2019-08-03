Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

India, All India

T'gana Cong chief takes pot-shots at BJP, says its lawmakers are 'new beggars'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 10:13 am IST

The BJP has started preparing for the upcoming polls in the state in 2023.

Prabhakar claimed that both the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao are 'joint thieves' and the saffron party in the state is the B-team of the ruling TRS. (Photo: Twitter)
 Prabhakar claimed that both the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao are 'joint thieves' and the saffron party in the state is the B-team of the ruling TRS. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday took a dig at the BJP and described them as "new beggars". This attack came ahead of civic body polls in the state.

According to News18 report, the lawmaker's response came after BJP chief K Lakshman remarked that the grand old party is in the ICU (intensive care unit) and that its office in Gandhi Bhavan here will soon be vacated and get a “to-let” board.

Prabhakar claimed that both the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao are "joint thieves" and the saffron party in the state is the B-team of the ruling TRS.

The BJP has started preparing for the upcoming polls in the state in 2023. Party chief and Union Minister Amit Shah had recently visited Telangana, where he launched a membership drive to induct 18 lakh members into the party.

Tags: telangana, congress, bjp, trs, k chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

Ahmed Adeeb, 37, became the youngest vice-president of the island country in 2015. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Maldives former VP deported who was detained for illegally entering India

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the night in many parts of the city. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai monsoon: Police issue advisory, says ‘avoid travelling’, high tide expected

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who is currently on her honeymoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself from the vacation. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan | Instagram)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan enjoys her dreamy honeymoon, see photos

A peon posted at a government school in Katni was suspended on Friday after a video of him mercilessly thrashing students inside the classroom in presence of a teacher went viral over social media. (Photo: ANI)

Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

Porn games with real people are the future

2

Facebook to rename WhatsApp, Instagram because, well, they can

3

Apple’s difficult iPhone decision

4

New Apple iPhone leak confirmed

5

Will change it: TN hotel apologises for naming chicken dish after Brahmin community

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham