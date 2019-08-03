Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 AM IST

Seer helped with Vedic maths in moon mission

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Puri Shankaracharya is a Vedic maths expert.

Nischalananda Saraswati
PURI: Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati’s Vedic mathematics is claimed to have significantly contributed to the recent lunar mission by India — Chandrayaan-2.

Sources said that Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had invited the Puri Seer to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota where he presented his valuable knowledge on Vedic mathematics to be used for the launch of the Chandrayaan-2.

Sharing detailing about his visit to the space agency with reporters in pilgrim city Puri, Shankaracharya’s Govardhan Peeth public relations officer, Manoj Ratha said “Guru Nischalananda met the Isro scientists to implement theorems and calculations enumerated in Vedic treatises like Puranas and Bhagwad Gita to achieve success in the mission as India was a pioneer in mathematics, astronomy, missile technology thousands of years ago.” According to reports, Nischalananda Saraswati is not just a spiritual guru but an expert Vedic mathematician as well.

Being the 145th Shankaracharya, he is following on the footsteps of his great predecessor, the 143rd Shankaracharya Bharat Krishna Tirtha, who was renowned all over the world as a pioneer in the ancient Vedic mathematics.

“After years of research, Nischalananda Saraswati has penned 11 famous books to enrich the Vedic mathematics even more. He has enumerated how the assumption that zero is a null or void number is leading to all kinds of disorder. Inspired by his works, experts from all over the world seek his advice and suggestions on mathematical research,” said Mr Ratha.

It was a historic day for India’s space programme when on July 22 it became the fourth country in the world to send an exploration mission to the Moon just a week ago and the contribution of thousands of scientists to make the `800-crore lunar mission a success, will always be remembered.

