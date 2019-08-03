Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

Pakistan was planning to execute lone-wolf attacks on Amarnath Yatra: Sources

ANI
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 2:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 2:24 pm IST

They further said that the impact of an attack on the Yatra would not be not limited to the Kashmir Valley.

'Pakistani government and Pakistan Army were planning to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. Intensive searches indicate many caches with sophisticated arms and ammunition with POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factory) markings. Lone-wolf attacks are not figments of imagination but a reality. Pulwama was one such example. Pakistan Army mines and weapons can inflict mass causalities in the Yatra,' sources said. (Photo: Representational/ PTI)
New Delhi: Both Pakistan establishment and Pakistani Army were planning to execute "lone-wolf" attacks for disrupting the Amarnath Yatra, which was called off midway on Friday, top sources in government have said.

"Pakistani government and Pakistan Army were planning to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. Intensive searches indicate many caches with sophisticated arms and ammunition with POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factory) markings. Lone-wolf attacks are not figments of imagination but a reality. Pulwama was one such example. Pakistan Army mines and weapons can inflict mass causalities in the Yatra," sources said.

Yesterday, Chinar Corps Commander KJS Dhillon clearly indicated that there are serious attempts by terrorists to carry out terror attacks in Kashmir.

"Threat of IEDs is live and IED experts from Pakistan are being killed but they are in Kashmir. After a brief lull, infiltration is being regularly resorted aided by the Pakistan Army," the sources said.

They further said that the impact of an attack on the Yatra would not be not limited to the Kashmir Valley as a terror incident will have a cascading effect which can damage the stability in large parts of the country. Hence, the government has taken precautionary decisions, they added.

"15th August (Independence Day) is just two weeks ahead. Isn't it right for the Government to take precautionary measures? But yet rumour mongering must go on because if it doesn't then on what would vultures feed on," the sources said.

They asserted that the Pakistani government and many local politicians are thriving on rumour-mongering.

"Speculations and rumours in the Kashmir Valley are making life uncertain and unstable for many who have nothing to do with politics but are happy earning their livelihood. And this has happened after constant assurance from the central leadership, governors and senior bureaucrats," sources said.

In a veiled attack on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the sources said: "A former Chief Minister was attempting to be on the streets yesterday night and holding a series of press conferences hallucinating about the likely apocalypse. Some well-informed and wise must ask her what she did while in power?"

"Sweet Nothing as she too feasted on frenzy and rumour. She was the engine of rumour and frenzy when she was in the government and continues to do so even after being out of power. Being out of power and being irrelevant in politics, rumour is her only weapon," they said.

"Idea by some that Kashmir Valley may take the fight to streets is ill-conceived and ill-advised with little knowledge of the current situation with total disregard to Government's intentions," sources further said.

They said: "The government is proactive for a change and just ensuring that we remain peaceful and on the path of progress. However, even with honest intent, these rumours are acting like blisters during a hike. People must believe on them who are responsible."

