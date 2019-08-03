Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

India, All India

'Our brother Kuldeep Sengar going through difficult times,' says BJP lawmaker

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 9:21 am IST

Ashish Singh, a BJP lawmaker, was seen in a video talking about Sengar and how he wished that he would walk out of jail soon.

On Thursday, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party amid public outrage. (Photo: File)
 On Thursday, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party amid public outrage. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi came out in support of expelled MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is in jail for allegedly raping a teen girl in 2017.

According to NDTV report, Ashish Singh Ashu, a BJP lawmaker, was seen in a video talking about Sengar facing “difficult times” and how he wished that Sengar would walk out of jail soon.

On Friday, during a panchayat event, Ashu said:  “Our brother Kuldeep Singh could not be here among us today as he is going through difficult times. Out best wishes are with him. We hope that he will overcome the bad times, fight through it and come out of it and be with all of you. Wherever we are, our best wishes are with him."

On Thursday, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party amid public outrage. Over a week ago, the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts died in a car crash. The survivor’s family has alleged that Sengar and his men were behind the accident.

The Supreme Court said four cases linked to the Unnao rape survivor would be transferred out of Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, after the family wrote to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi alleging threats from the jailed lawmaker.

The CBI, which filed a chargesheet against the lawmaker a year ago, has spurred into action after the Supreme Court gave a seven-day deadline to the agency to investigate the deadly road accident.

Tags: unnao rape case, kuldeep sengar, crime, supreme court
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

Ahmed Adeeb, 37, became the youngest vice-president of the island country in 2015. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Maldives former VP who was detained for illegally entering India deported

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the night in many parts of the city. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai monsoon: Police issue advisory, says ‘avoid travelling’, high tide expected

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who is currently on her honeymoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself from the vacation. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan | Instagram)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan enjoys her dreamy honeymoon, see photos

A peon posted at a government school in Katni was suspended on Friday after a video of him mercilessly thrashing students inside the classroom in presence of a teacher went viral over social media. (Photo: ANI)

Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

Porn games with real people are the future

2

Facebook to rename WhatsApp, Instagram because, well, they can

3

Apple’s difficult iPhone decision

4

New Apple iPhone leak confirmed

5

Will change it: TN hotel apologises for naming chicken dish after Brahmin community

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham