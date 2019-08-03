'Our brother Kuldeep Sengar going through difficult times,' says BJP lawmaker

Ashish Singh, a BJP lawmaker, was seen in a video talking about Sengar and how he wished that he would walk out of jail soon.

Lucknow: A BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi came out in support of expelled MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is in jail for allegedly raping a teen girl in 2017.

According to NDTV report, Ashish Singh Ashu, a BJP lawmaker, was seen in a video talking about Sengar facing “difficult times” and how he wished that Sengar would walk out of jail soon.

On Friday, during a panchayat event, Ashu said: “Our brother Kuldeep Singh could not be here among us today as he is going through difficult times. Out best wishes are with him. We hope that he will overcome the bad times, fight through it and come out of it and be with all of you. Wherever we are, our best wishes are with him."

On Thursday, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party amid public outrage. Over a week ago, the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts died in a car crash. The survivor’s family has alleged that Sengar and his men were behind the accident.

The Supreme Court said four cases linked to the Unnao rape survivor would be transferred out of Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, after the family wrote to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi alleging threats from the jailed lawmaker.

The CBI, which filed a chargesheet against the lawmaker a year ago, has spurred into action after the Supreme Court gave a seven-day deadline to the agency to investigate the deadly road accident.