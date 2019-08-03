Kashmir deployment part of rotation policy: Centre

Top ministry officials also clarified that matters of such security and strategic nature were not discussed in public domain.

New Delhi: In view of the recent deployment of additional security forces in the Kashmir Valley, the home ministry has explained that the changes were on account of fresh assessment of the security situation in the region and a rotational policy to replace the troops already deployed there. Top ministry officials also clarified that matters of such security and strategic nature were not discussed in public domain.

The home ministry had recently ordered for deployment of additional 100 companies of para-military forces, around 10,000 personnel, with officials claiming they were to reach their desired destination shortly. Officials further clarified that the decision on deployment of troops in the Valley was taken keeping in view the security situation on the ground, proper rest and recuperation for troops, official added. “Details of deployment of security personnel and their movement in the state is never discussed in public domain. This needs to be kept confidential,’’ a senior official said. Earlier, it was speculated that Centre had rushed an additional 28,000 troops to the Valley amid rumours that Centre was planning to remove Article 35A from J&K.