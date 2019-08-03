Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 AM IST

India, All India

Kashmir deployment part of rotation policy: Centre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 1:49 am IST

Top ministry officials also clarified that matters of such security and strategic nature were not discussed in public domain.

Earlier, it was speculated that Centre had rushed an additional 28,000 troops to the Valley amid rumours that Centre was planning to remove Article 35A from J&K. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Earlier, it was speculated that Centre had rushed an additional 28,000 troops to the Valley amid rumours that Centre was planning to remove Article 35A from J&K. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: In view of the recent deployment of additional security forces in the Kashmir Valley, the home ministry has explained that the changes were on account of fresh assessment of the security situation in the region and a rotational policy to replace the troops already deployed there. Top ministry officials also clarified that matters of such security and strategic nature were not discussed in public domain.

The home ministry had recently ordered for deployment of additional 100 companies of para-military forces, around 10,000 personnel, with officials claiming they were to reach their desired destination shortly. Officials further clarified that the decision on deployment of troops in the Valley was taken keeping in view the security situation on the ground, proper rest and recuperation for troops, official added. “Details of deployment of security personnel and their movement in the state is never discussed in public domain. This needs to be kept confidential,’’ a senior official said.  Earlier, it was speculated that Centre had rushed an additional 28,000 troops to the Valley amid rumours that Centre was planning to remove Article 35A from J&K.

Tags: article 35a, para-military forces

Latest From India

Airlines like Indigo and Vistara also made similar announcements. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Extra flights to evacuate tourists?

Omar Abdulla

Panic, fear engulf Valley

V.G. Siddhartha

CCD founder VG Siddhartha may have died of drowning

Nischalananda Saraswati

Seer helped with Vedic maths in moon mission

MOST POPULAR

1

Will change it: TN hotel apologises for naming chicken dish after Brahmin community

2

Austrian town of 800 receives 1 million tourists annually

3

Watch: Crocodiles hunt in flooded Vadodara

4

Sex toy brands come together to protest Facebook’s sexist ad policy

5

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to play Ram-Sita in Ramayana?

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham