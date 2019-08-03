Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 08:15 PM IST

India, All India

Enough is enough: Priyanka Gandhi thanks supporters of 'Unnao Ki Beti' campaign

ANI
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 6:47 pm IST

Notifications, urging girls to participate in a signature campaign, to support the Unnao rape survivor had been put outside universities.

'Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of 'Unnao Ki Beti' (Unnao's daughter), if all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughIsEnough,' Vadra tweeted. (Photo: ANI)
 'Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of 'Unnao Ki Beti' (Unnao's daughter), if all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughIsEnough,' Vadra tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday thanked the girls of Lucknow for taking part in the signature campaign in support of the Unnao rape survivor.

"Thank you to all the girls from Lucknow for coming out so strongly in support of 'Unnao Ki Beti' (Unnao's daughter), if all of us stand together, we can force those who empower rapists and criminals into consciousness and change. #EnoughIsEnough," Vadra tweeted.

Notifications, urging girls to participate in a signature campaign, to support the Unnao rape survivor had been put outside universities and colleges by the Congress workers in the state.

Earlier today, a team of CBI officials arrived at the Sitapur District Jail for questioning expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a girl in 2017 in Unnao.

On Friday, the CBI constituted an additional special team of 20 investigating officers to assist in the probe into the accident in which Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured and her two aunts killed on Sunday.

On July 28, a truck rammed the vehicle, which the victim was travelling in. While her two aunts died, she and her counsel suffered major injuries and are undergoing medical treatment at the King's George Medical University in Lucknow.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, unnao rape case, unnao ki beti campaign
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Expelled MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo: ANI)

Unnao case: Delhi court issues production warrants against lawmaker, his accomplice

The JD(S) leader said that his father HD Deve Gowda is still fighting and trying to build the party even after he lost from Tumkur parliamentary seat in the general elections. (Photo: ANI)

Kumaraswamy hints at leaving politics, says he became CM 'accidentally'

An 11-member SIT headed by Gowda was formed by the former Karnataka government led by H D Kumaraswamy to probe the alleged fraud by the firm. (Photo: ANI)

IMA Ponzi scam: SIT questions IPS officer Ajay Hilori

Photo: Representational image

Maharashtra: IMD issues 'red alert' for 7 districts

MOST POPULAR

1

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

2

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

3

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

4

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

5

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham