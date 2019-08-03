BJP to hold 'discipline' class for lawmakers today

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda will lead the programme.

New Delhi: A two-day ‘orientation programme’ for BJP lawmakers will commence today at 10 am and the attendance is compulsory. The session will focus on conduct, discipline, parliamentary procedures and ideological issues.

It will begin with an inaugural speech by Nadda, while in the evening Shah will speak about the role of MPs in parliament. PM Modi will address the BJP parliamentarians on Sunday.

The main purpose behind the compulsory weekend workshop of the BJP seems to be to rein in some erring lawmakers. Some of other suggestions to the lawmakers include punctuality and regular attendance in parliament.

"Many MPs (Members of Parliament) are first-timers. There are also those who have joined us from other political parties. It thus becomes important to organise events that will not only familiarise them with the party but also lay down what is expected of them," said a senior leader of the BJP.