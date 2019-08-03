Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

India, All India

A week after Yeddy took charge, K'taka still without Cabinet; Oppn demand answers

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 11:38 am IST

Meanwhile, both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have lashed out at the BJP for still not being able to form a cabinet.

After the oath ceremony, Yediyurappa was planning to fly to New Delhi to finalise the list with high command but the meeting got delayed due to their unavailability during the ongoing Parliament session. (Photo: File)
 After the oath ceremony, Yediyurappa was planning to fly to New Delhi to finalise the list with high command but the meeting got delayed due to their unavailability during the ongoing Parliament session. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: It has been a week since BS Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and the state has no Cabinet. Yediyurappa is the only minister in his Council of Ministers. Meanwhile, both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have lashed out at the BJP for still not being able to form a cabinet.

After the oath ceremony, Yediyurappa was planning to fly to New Delhi to finalise the list with high command but the meeting got delayed due to their unavailability during the ongoing Parliament session.

According to News18 report, a close associate of Yediyurappa said, “He wanted to have a Cabinet immediately. It seems that the high command has applied the brakes. There are many factions and he has to accommodate them all. The issue regarding the disqualified MLAs has to be addressed first. Yediyurappa is a man of his word and he does not want to ditch them, which is why the Cabinet formation is taking time.”

A few days ago, a delegation of several Lingayat leaders had met Yediyurappa, demanding that at least four cabinet berths be allocated to a particular sub-caste. Yediyurappa told them he had to accommodate several disqualified MLAs who had sacrificed their positions for him.

Since the disqualified MLAs have challenged the decision of the Speaker in Supreme Court, Yediyurappa cannot accommodate them unless the apex court gives a stay and restores their position.

“There is no government in Karnataka. There are no ministers and governance has come to a standstill. The state is facing a severe drought and the government is only interested in power, not the welfare of the people,” the opposition said in a statement.

Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yediyurappa, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

'The fire brigade control room received a call at 4.24 am today, alerting that a major fire has broken out in Navrang building located on Abdul Rehman street,' Mumbai fire brigade chief PS Rahangdale said. (Photo: File I Representational)

Major fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai, none injured

Petrol pumps were inundated by large crowds, some waiting for hours only to be told that the fuel was over. (Photo: PTI)

Tourists, pilgrims throng Srinagar airport after govt notification, locals stock up

Singh along with five others-- Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender -- had allegedly killed a man named Shahnawaz at Kawal village in Jansath area on August 27, 2013. (Photo: File)

Court asks authorities to seize land of accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

Much to the surprise of police who had launched a search for him, the criminal, Anil walked into the police station here holding a placard that read, 'I have come to the police station on my own, to surrender as I am fearful of police.' (Photo: ANI)

Wanted UP criminal walks into police station, surrenders

MOST POPULAR

1

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

2

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

3

Leo is ready to launch young talents in Bollywood with his new short movie

4

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

5

How to use WhatsApp on your computer

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham