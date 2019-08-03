Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

7 maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, huge cache of weapons seized

Further details are awaited as search operations are still on, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Maoist operations) Sundarraj P said.

Seven Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)
Raipur: Seven Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The exchange of fire happened at around 6 am in the forest near Sitagota village under Baghnadi police station area, when a team of District Reserve Guard or DRG were out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Maoist operations) Sundarraj P told news agency Press Trust of India.

"So far, bodies of seven Maoists along with a huge cache of weapons, including one AK-47, have been found from the spot," he said.

Further details are awaited as search operations are still on, he added.

Tags: maoist, chhattisgarh, ak-47, weapons, gunfight
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

