Congress inaction led to Udaipur murder: Anurag Thakur

The minister reminded the Congress of its leaders massacring Sikhs in 1984 post Indira Gandhi’s assassination

Hyderabad: Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday found fault with the Congress for taking shelter under the Supreme Court observations on the controversial remarks of BJP former spokesperson Nupur Sharma while concealing its own incompetence that indeed resulted in Udaipur tailor’s murder.

Speaking to media persons here, the Union minister, who is in the city to participate in the two-day BJP national executive, said he was not aware if the Supreme Court incorporated its observations in the order. “It is their (Congress government in Rajasthan) inaction and incompetence that led to the killing,” he said.

While refusing to comment on the SC observations, the minister, however, reminded the Congress of its leaders massacring Sikhs in 1984 post Indira Gandhi’s assassination. “The BJP, on the contrary, has been implementing its motto of sab ka saath sabka vikas in letter and spirit and has not been discriminating people while extending the government benefits,” he said.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union minister said no Prime Minister in Independent India commanded global respect like Modi. Those who underestimated the ability of our administration to tackle Covid and spelt doom for the country had seen the effective containment of the pandemic through collective efforts of the Centre and states. The investment flow increased and so did the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST), he said, adding that the GST revenue crossed `1 lakh crore every month during the pandemic too.