Friday, Jul 03, 2020 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

626,688

21,467

Recovered

379,848

19,945

Deaths

18,225

378

Maharashtra1866261011728178 Tamil Nadu98392560211321 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat33999246011887 Uttar Pradesh2482517221735 West Bengal1917012528683 Telangana185709069275 Rajasthan1831214574421 Karnataka180168336272 Andhra Pradesh160977313198 Haryana1494110499240 Madhya Pradesh1386110655581 Bihar10204781173 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  03 Jul 2020  With over 20K cases in a day, India's coronavirus cases now stand at 6,25,544
India, All India

With over 20K cases in a day, India's coronavirus cases now stand at 6,25,544

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2020, 11:56 am IST

The country recorded 20,903 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

A health worker checks sanitises the hand of a man in Mumbai. (PTI)
 A health worker checks sanitises the hand of a man in Mumbai. (PTI)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the country's total tally to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The country recorded 20,903 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am. The number of recoveries stands at 3,79,891 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,27,439 active cases of coronavirus infections presently in the country. "Thus, around 60.73 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

 

Of the 379 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 125 are from Maharashtra, 61 from Delhi, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 19 each from Gujarat and Karnataka, 17 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from West Bengal, 11 from Haryana, 10 from Jammu and Kashmir, nine from Rajasthan, eight each from Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, seven from Bihar, five from Andhra Pradesh, three from Punjab, two from Puducherry and one each from Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus cases in mumbai, coronavirus testing

Latest From India

Tihar jail (file photo)

Bombay High Court directs Maharashtra govt to conduct random COVID-19 tests in jails

PM Modi along with CDS Bipin Rawat and Indian Army chief MM Naravane visit Leh. (PTI)

In surprise visit, PM reaches Ladakh, interacts with troops deployed at forward positions

Police and forensic team investigate the site of encounter in Kanpur. PTI photo

Kanpur: 8 UP police personnel killed in encounter with criminals; Opposition targets Yogi government

File image of PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian PM Putin. (ANI)

Amid standoff with China, Modi dials Putin to congratulate him on winning constitutional vote

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

2

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

3

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

4

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

5

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham