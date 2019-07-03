Spread of anarchy by BJP a matter of concern, says Mayawati

She said BJP workers and members are taking law in their hands and BJP leadership is ineffective.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said the way anarchy is being spread by leaders of the ruling party remains a big matter of concern.

"The way anarchism is being spread across the country at every level from the people belonging to the ruling party by openly taking law in hand, it remains a big matter of concern. But there has been no improvement in the situation due to infrequent pulling up by BJP leadership and there is no guarantee in future," Mayawati tweeted.

Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure with BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore.

During BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting held on Tuesday, the Prime Minister had said such behaviour is unacceptable, irrespective of whose son he is, sources had said.

The Indore legislator and son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was recently jailed for thrashing the municipal officer, on an anti-encroachment drive, following a heated argument.

Demanding a thorough probe into the matter, Modi had said that those backing such behaviour should also be questioned, sources added. He advised party MPs to behave in a "responsible and cordial manner".

Akash had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore with a bat and slapped him repeatedly on June 26 and was subsequently arrested for the act.

While narrating the sequence of events that unfolded before his arrest, Akash had claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash claimed that the officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict the people from the building that had to be demolished.

On Sunday, Akash was released from jail on bail and was garlanded upon his release by supporters.

"I am not guilty or embarrassed about what I did as it was in public interest. A woman was being dragged brutally in front of the police and I couldn't think of doing anything else," he had said after being released, adding that he hopes he would not have to pick up the cricket bat again.

Akash's supporters even fired celebratory gunshots outside his office as their leader walked out of prison.