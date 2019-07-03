Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

Spread of anarchy by BJP a matter of concern, says Mayawati

ANI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 1:25 pm IST

She said BJP workers and members are taking law in their hands and BJP leadership is ineffective.

Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure with BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore. (Photo: ANI)
 Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure with BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said the way anarchy is being spread by leaders of the ruling party remains a big matter of concern.

"The way anarchism is being spread across the country at every level from the people belonging to the ruling party by openly taking law in hand, it remains a big matter of concern. But there has been no improvement in the situation due to infrequent pulling up by BJP leadership and there is no guarantee in future," Mayawati tweeted.

Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure with BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore.

During BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting held on Tuesday, the Prime Minister had said such behaviour is unacceptable, irrespective of whose son he is, sources had said.

The Indore legislator and son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was recently jailed for thrashing the municipal officer, on an anti-encroachment drive, following a heated argument.

Demanding a thorough probe into the matter, Modi had said that those backing such behaviour should also be questioned, sources added. He advised party MPs to behave in a "responsible and cordial manner".

Akash had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore with a bat and slapped him repeatedly on June 26 and was subsequently arrested for the act.

While narrating the sequence of events that unfolded before his arrest, Akash had claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash claimed that the officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict the people from the building that had to be demolished.

On Sunday, Akash was released from jail on bail and was garlanded upon his release by supporters.

"I am not guilty or embarrassed about what I did as it was in public interest. A woman was being dragged brutally in front of the police and I couldn't think of doing anything else," he had said after being released, adding that he hopes he would not have to pick up the cricket bat again.

Akash's supporters even fired celebratory gunshots outside his office as their leader walked out of prison.

Tags: mayawati, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Woman's family thanked the railway authorities, doctors and other staff for rendering timely assistance. (Photo: ANI)

Thane: Woman delivers baby at Dombivali railway station

(Photo: File)

I have resigned, party should find new president soon: Rahul Gandhi

The DGCA also said that non-adherence will invite an appropriate punitive action against the violators. (Photo: Representational image)

DGCA issues fresh instructions considering monsoon season

The police have registered a case after the undated video was shared on social media. People who are believed to have details on the incident are being questioned, a police spokesperson said. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @Faisal.Naqashbandi)

Watch: Kashmir school teacher threatens to ‘slaughter’ boy with axe

MOST POPULAR

1

Thane: Woman delivers baby at Dombivali railway station

2

Hike Sticker Chat review: A sticker for all your emotions!

3

Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain proposes her and the actress has this reply

4

Baby rhino tries to wake its dead mother killed by poachers, see video

5

Match-winning lady: Anand Mahindra offers to sponsor tickets of 87-yr-old cricket fan

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham