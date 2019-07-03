Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio from 'President to Member of INC'

ANI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 6:24 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 6:24 pm IST

Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017.

'This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,' his bio on Twitter now reads. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday removed the tag of party president from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post.

The Congress lawmaker changed his bio from "President of Indian National Congress" to "Member of Indian National Congress."

"This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament," his bio on Twitter now reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi said that he was no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay. I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

