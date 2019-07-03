Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

India, All India

High tide expected in Mumbai at noon, likely to aggravate waterlogging woes

PTI/ANI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 12:27 pm IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a low tide of about 1.58 meter at 6:34 in the evening on Wednesday.

Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day. (Photo: File)
 Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A high tide of about 4.69 meters is expected to flush gallons of water in Mumbai at noon, increasing the waterlogging problem caused by heavy rainfall in the financial capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a low tide of about 1.58 meter at 6:34 in the evening on Wednesday.

Drains and small tributaries usually flow into the sea. The weather experts believe that high tide with so much intensity when hits the area, the flow of these tributaries and rivers are blocked. This leads to blocking of water which further causes a flood like situation.

Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day.

After reeling under the scorching heat for a couple of months, monsoon has finally arrived in Madhya Pradesh but it will take a few days more to reach Gwalior and Chambal.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas such as Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

"Monsoon is yet to reach Chambal and Gwalior. Rest all other areas of Madhya Pradesh have been hit by the monsoon. A good weather system has arrived this time. Today, Bhopal is expected to receive 1 cm to 2 cm rainfall and tomorrow 3 cm to 4 cm," said Ajay Shukla, Scientist, IMD.

Due to heavy rains, roads in the tribal zone of Khargone district were waterlogged. The roads were jammed for as many as three hours due to river drains.

The blockage of roads posed a problem for the two-wheelers and bullock carts. One of the bike riders was also swept by the flooding waters but was rescued by the locals.

At 375.2 mm, the rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai. It had widely affected train and bus services while several flights had to be diverted from Mumbai airport and others were delayed for hours

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, South Gujarat region, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Telangana.

Tags: mumbai monsoon, imd, monsoon, mumbai rain
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The Punjab State Women Commission has sought action against rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for allegedly using vulgar lyrics against women in a recent song. (Photo: File)

Punjab women's panel wants action against Honey Singh for ‘Vulgar Lyrics’

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph directed the state administration to hand over the illegally extracted coal to Coal India Limited (CIL) which will auction it and deposit the funds with the state government. (Photo: File)

SC asks Meghalaya govt to deposit Rs 100 cr fine for illegal coal mining

He also said the appointment was made to ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed due to any reason whatsoever. (Photo: ANI)

Kartapur corridor: Pakistan creating 'obstacles', says Sukhbir Badal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. (Photo: AFP)

Death toll reaches 137 in Muzaffarpur due to AES

MOST POPULAR

1

Luka Chuppi: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor hide their faces with masks; pic inside

2

'Help, 40 days here': Migrants crammed into US border facilities cry for aid

3

Watch: AI tool that allows you to manipulate photos has unlimited potential

4

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

5

CIA scientist believed alien autopsy footage was real

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham