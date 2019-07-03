Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 09:20 PM IST

India, All India

Government holds power to take action against corrupt officials: Jitendra Singh

ANI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 7:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 7:47 pm IST

The Union Minister said the government can ask its employees to take voluntary retirement on ground of lack of integrity.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the government has the right to proceed against corrupt officials on the basis of available evidence.

The Union Minister said the government can ask its employees to take voluntary retirement on ground of lack of integrity.

"As per the applicable Disciplinary Rules, the government has the right to proceed against corrupt officials on the basis of available evidence. The government has absolute right to retire public officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity," Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government on Wednesday warned over 400 corrupt officials of severe punishment and decided to give early retirement to around 200 employees.

According to government officials, the state government has asked 200 officials to take voluntary retirement as they were found guilty in corruption cases. At the same time, more than 400 corrupt officers and employees have been warned of severe punishments.

On June 20, Adityanath had reviewed the work of Secretariat Administration department at Lok Bhawan and said that there was no place for corrupt officers and staff in the Government.

He had said that corrupt officers could be shown the door by giving them compulsory retirement.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to prepare a list of corrupt officers and advised firm action against them.

Tags: bureaucrats, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The question was raised during the Question Hour over the issue of alleged corruption in works carried out by the central public works department (CPWD) in houses allocated to members of Parliament. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP member raises in Rajya Sabha issue of corruption in CPWD works

The villagers surrounded and killed the leopard with sticks in Kurubarahalli village of Chitradurga district, some 200 km from state capital Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @harishupadhya)

Watch: Leopard beaten to death with sticks, stones by mob in Karnataka

TRS said the BJP-led NDA government has replicated the Rytu Bandhu scheme under which farmers are given financial assistance. (Photo: File)

TRS unhappy on KCR's non-inclusion in committee of CM's on agriculture

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who is the in-charge of the by-polls, held discussions with Gujarat Congress in-charge Rajeev Satav after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi. In the meeting, the decision to scoop up the MLAs and place them in a separate state was taken. (Photo: ANI)

Wary of horse trading ahead of RS by-polls, Gujarat Cong to move 65 MLAs to Abu

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham