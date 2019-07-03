Effective steps needed to deal with obscenity in media: I&B Minister

Javadekar said though the government has dealt with over 6,700 complaints so far, he believed that more steps could be taken in this regard.

Yadav said the country was moving towards a “moral crisis” and the spread of alcoholism and nudity has been on the rise. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar in his reply to a question in the parliament said “more effective steps” are needed to curb obscene and vulgar advertisements in the media.

The question was asked by senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav in Rajya Sabha, Javadekar said though the government has dealt with over 6,700 complaints so far, he believed that more steps could be taken in this regard.

“I believe more effective steps are required,” The Indian Express quoted Javadekar.

Discussing the alleged rise in obscenity and vulgarity in advertisements shown in all forms of media, Yadav demanded a ban on such advertisements, saying that this vulgarity was responsible for increasing crime against women.

Yadav said the country was moving towards a “moral crisis” and the spread of alcoholism and nudity has been on the rise.

His fellow party member Jaya Bachchan also raised the issue of increase in crime against women and gender inequality in the Parliament.