Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

DGCA issues fresh instructions considering monsoon season

ANI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 2:14 pm IST

DGCA also instructed Heads of Flight Safety of the airlines to brief to pilots about the operation during adverse weather conditions.

The DGCA also said that non-adherence will invite an appropriate punitive action against the violators. (Photo: Representational image)
 The DGCA also said that non-adherence will invite an appropriate punitive action against the violators. (Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday instructed airlines to follow set precautions during monsoon operations and warned of action in case procedures are not adhered to.

The DGCA also asserted that safety of passengers cannot be compromised at any cost.
The message to all airline groups comes after several incidents of overshoot, skidding, and hard landings were reported in recent times.

"We are extremely concerned by the recent incidents of overshoot, skidding, hard landing etc. The Airlines have been advised by way of an Air Safety Circular yesterday on precautions to be taken by air operators while planning operations during monsoons," the message reads.

The aviation watchdog also instructed Heads of Flight Safety of the airlines to brief to pilots about the operation during adverse weather conditions.

"We have also instructed Heads of Flight Safety of the airlines to include in their safety briefings to pilots, an express instruction to refrain from landing with unstabilised approach while experiencing adverse weather conditions and initiate a Go-around," it further says.

The DGCA also said that non-adherence will invite an appropriate punitive action against the violators.

"As safety cannot be compromised at any cost, all concerned are requested to strictly comply with the instructions. Non-adherence shall invite appropriate punitive action," the message reads.

Yesterday, a SpiceJet aircraft from Pune veered off from the runway at the Kolkata Airport, because of wet tarmac and heavy rainfall, the airline's spokesperson had said. All passengers and crew members on board are safe, the spokesperson added. However, the aircraft suffered minor damages.

On June 30, an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at the international airport in Karnataka's Mangaluru. The Air India Express flight IX384 from Dubai landed at the international airport at 5:40 pm and slid off when it was proceeding on the taxiway. All the passengers on board the plane were reported safe and deplaned using a step ladder.

Tags: dgca
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Woman's family thanked the railway authorities, doctors and other staff for rendering timely assistance. (Photo: ANI)

Thane: Woman delivers baby at Dombivali railway station

(Photo: File)

I have resigned, party should find new president soon: Rahul Gandhi

The police have registered a case after the undated video was shared on social media. People who are believed to have details on the incident are being questioned, a police spokesperson said. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @Faisal.Naqashbandi)

Watch: Kashmir school teacher threatens to ‘slaughter’ boy with axe

The festival has been celebrated for past 22 years. (Photo: ANI)

WB: Traders protest in Siliguri against denial of permission for Rath Yatra

MOST POPULAR

1

Thane: Woman delivers baby at Dombivali railway station

2

Hike Sticker Chat review: A sticker for all your emotions!

3

Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain proposes her and the actress has this reply

4

Baby rhino tries to wake its dead mother killed by poachers, see video

5

Match-winning lady: Anand Mahindra offers to sponsor tickets of 87-yr-old cricket fan

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham