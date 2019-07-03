Central Railways in Mumbai to run 8 special trains from Dombivali, Thane

As rain spell continues to drown the city, high tide of about 4.69 meters is also expected to hit Mumbai at 12:35 pm on Wednesday, said BMC.

The state government declared July 2 as a public holiday amid heavy downpour which caused water logging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Mumbai: Central Railways has arranged eight special trains from Dombivali and Thane railway stations in Mumbai in order to clear the rush during peak hours amidst incessant rainfall on Wednesday.

"To ease the travelling of office-goers and college students in the peak hours of travelling, six trains from the main line and 2 trains from the harbour line on Dombivali and Thane railways stations have been arranged. We are also running special trains apart from Sunday schedule," Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) said.

As the rain spell continues to drown the city, a high tide of about 4.69 meters is also expected to hit Mumbai at 12:35 pm on Wednesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The organisation also stated that a low tide of about 1.58 meter will occur at 6:34 in the evening today.

