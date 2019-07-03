Amit Shah summons Delhi Police chief over communal clash in Chandni Chowk

Delhi Police chief Patnaik said four people have been arrested and the situation in the area is under control.

New Delhi: Home minister Amit Shah summoned Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday over communal violence in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area.

After the meeting, Patnaik said, “It was a general briefing on the Chandni Chowk incident. was asked about the situation and action had been taken against people identified.”

On Monday, a fight over parking a scooter snowballed into communal tension at Lal Kuan near Chawri Bazar in Old Delhi as groups of Hindu and Muslim residents accused each other of stone pelting and violence on Sunday night.

