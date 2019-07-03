Allahabad HC judge writes to PM Modi on 'nepotism, casteism' in appointment of judges

Beginning his letter by congratulating Modi for his massive victory, Justice Pandey hailed PM for curbing dynasty politics.



Allahabad: Allahabad High Court Judge Rang Nath Pandey has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging "nepotism and casteism" in the appointment of judges to High Courts and the Supreme Court.

Beginning his letter by congratulating Modi for his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Justice Pandey hailed the Prime Minister for curbing dynasty politics.

Justice Pandey, in a letter dated July 01, referred to his personal experience of 34 years to claim that the "only prevailing criteria for appointment of judges through the Collegium system are casteism and nepotism".

Highlighting the problems in the Collegium system, Justice Pandey alleged that the selection of the next Judge depends on one's relation with any former judges.

"As a result, whether that judge performs unbiased judicial work also remains a question," Justice Pandey said.

While concluding his letter, he requested the Prime Minister to consider the issues in the present system and restore the majesty of the judiciary in the country.