Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

  India   All India  03 Jun 2021  Naveen Patnaik writes to CMs seeking consensus on centralised procurement of vaccine
India, All India

Naveen Patnaik writes to CMs seeking consensus on centralised procurement of vaccine

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jun 3, 2021, 7:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2021, 7:32 am IST

The CM also stressed execution of vaccination has to be decentralised and states allowed the flexibility to determine their own mechanisms

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16, the CM asked the Centre to make Covid-19 vaccines available in the open market for citizens willing to buy them. — By arrangement
 In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16, the CM asked the Centre to make Covid-19 vaccines available in the open market for citizens willing to buy them. — By arrangement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday wrote a letter to all his fellow CMs seeking a consensus on the centralised procurement of Covid-19 vaccines by the Centre in view of the challenges faced by states.

In his letter, Mr Patnaik said no state is safe unless all the states adopt vaccination as a top priority and execute it on a war footing. “However, the states should not compete against each other to procure the vaccines. United efforts are required for vaccine procurement and states should have the flexibility to implement the vaccination drive based on the local circumstances,” Mr Patnaik wrote.

 

The CM has highlighted the fact that many states have floated global tenders for vaccine procurement but it was quite clear that global vaccine manufacturers are looking forward to the Centre for clearances as well as assurances. The manufacturers are unwilling to get into supply contracts with the state governments, he said.

“Under the circumstances, the best option available for the Government of India is to centrally procure vaccines and distribute the same among the states so that our citizens are vaccinated at the earliest,” he said.

The CM also stressed that execution of the vaccination programme has to be decentralised and states allowed the flexibility to determine their own mechanisms to ensure universal vaccination.

 

Citing an example, he said many hilly areas cannot access the Internet and therefore online registration has to be flexible. Besides, vulnerable tribes can be given priority for immunisation.

“I suggest that all state governments come to a consensus on the issue for early resolution of this problem, we should act fast before any third wave comes and creates further havoc,” he said.

The CM’s letter to his fellow CMs in other states marks a clear departure from his earlier stand on vaccine procurement. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16, the CM asked the Centre to make Covid-19 vaccines available in the open market for citizens willing to buy them. This would help state governments streamline their focus on the vulnerable sections of society, he had then contended.

 

Tags: naveen patnaik, covid vaccination, centralised procurement of covid vaccine, patnaik letter to cms, consensus on centralised procuring of vaccine, states flexibility to administer vaccine, patnaik departure from earlier stand on vaccine, people in hilly areas tribals have no access to internet, registration for vaccine on app problematic for tribals
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

It is yet to be confirmed whether Mr Bandyopadhyay, who had indicated on Tuesday he would respond to the notice on proper grounds, had sent his reply to the MHA as the three-day deadline ends on Thursday. — ANI

Didi to extend “full support” to ex-CS Alapan Bandyopadhyay targeted by Delhi

A J&K government spokesman said the Army Chief and the lieutenant-governor at their Raj Bhavan meeting discussed the “recent internal security developments and prevailing security scenario” in the UT and “several internal and external security-related issues and their effective management”. — ANI

Army Chief lauds jawans on 100 days of ceasefire with Pakistan

Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI

SC slams Centre’s vaccination policy as ‘irrational’, asks for purchase data

Airport staff wait to screen air passengers at the Ganavaram Airport near Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Vande Bharat phase 2: First flight from Dubai to land today at Vijayawada airport

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham