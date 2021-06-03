Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

  India   All India  03 Jun 2021  Maharashtra announces 'Covid-free village' contest, winners to get Rs 50 lakh
India, All India

Maharashtra announces 'Covid-free village' contest, winners to get Rs 50 lakh

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2021, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2021, 1:40 pm IST

The prizes will be awarded to a total of three gram panchayats from each of the six revenue divisions

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Hasan Mushrif had appreciated the remarkable work of three gram panchayats with regard to Covid-19 norms. (PTI file image)
 Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Hasan Mushrif had appreciated the remarkable work of three gram panchayats with regard to Covid-19 norms. (PTI file image)

Mumbai: In an effort to encourage the villagers to follow Covid-19 protocols to limit the spread of the virus, the Maharashtra government has announced a contest with an award of Rs 50 lakh for the village which bags the first position, informed Hasan Mushrif, State Rural Development Minister.

The villages which come second and third will get Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

 

The prizes will be awarded to a total of three gram panchayats from each of the six revenue divisions.

The "village">Covid-free village" contest requires the villages to meet 22 standards. The villages will compete for 50 marks, based on the assessment of the work done between June 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

In the recent past, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Hasan Mushrif had appreciated the remarkable work of three gram panchayats with regard to Covid-19 norms. Thus, the announcement of a monetary reward was made to instill a feeling of competitiveness to achieve the target of "village">Covid-free village" .

As per the public health department of Maharashtra, the state recorded 15,169 new cases, 285 deaths and 29,270 recoveries over a period of 24 hours on Thursday.

 

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state stands at 94.54 per cent.

Tags: maharashtra government, udhav thackeray, covid-free village, maharashtra covid 19
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

A woman wades through a water-logged road in a village after landfall of cyclone Yaas, in South 24 Paragnas. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Yaas caused infrastructure damage of Rs 610 crore in Odisha

WhatsApp has urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the petition challenging its updated privacy policy. (AFP)

Whatsapp indulging in anti-user practice, obtaining 'trick consent': Centre

Journalist Vinod Dua. (Photo: Facebook/Vinod Dua)

Supreme Court quashes FIR against Vinod Dua for sedition over his YouTube show

Earlier last year, SII CEO Adar Poonawala had advocated for indemnity for all vaccine manufacturers. (PTI file photo)

After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks indemnity over COVID-19 vaccine: Sources

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham