India, All India

Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga as several incoming and outgoing special trains are rescheduled

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2020, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2020, 9:32 am IST

The timings of trains for Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Varanasi and for some other places have been changed.

Representational image. (ANI)
 Representational image. (ANI)

Mumbai: As coronavirus-ravaged Mumbai braces for cyclone Nisarga, the Central Railways on Wednesday rescheduled several special trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from the state capital on Wednesday.

According to the Central Railways, the timings of trains for Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Varanasi and for some other places which were earlier scheduled to leave the financial capital in the morning have now been changed.

"02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special will leave at 20.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.10 hours. 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 18.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.40 hours. 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 20.30 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.15 hours. 01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 21.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.40 hours. 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special will leave at 20.00 hours instead of 15.05 hours," the press note issued by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai read.

Similarly, some of the special trains scheduled to arrive at Mumbai area today have also been regulated/diverted by the railway authorities.

"03201 Patna-LTT special schedules to arrive at 11.30 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule. 01094 Varanasi-CSMT special schedule to arrive at 14.15 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule. 06436 Thiruvananthapuram-LTT special scheduled to arrive 16.40 hrs on 3.6.2020 will be diverted via Pune to arrive LTT behind schedule," the press note read.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga is moving towards the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kilometres per hour. It is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 110 km per hour over the next 12 hours.

Tags: cyclone nisarga, cyclone alert, gujarat coast, indian railways, maharashtra coast
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

ALSO FROMLife

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

