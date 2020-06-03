Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 | Last Update : 04:38 PM IST

India, All India

Cyclone Nisarga: Traffic on Bandra-Worli sea link suspended

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2020, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2020, 2:19 pm IST

An alert has already been sounded in Mumbai in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30 pm

Marine Drive wears a deserted look as Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall, in Mumbai. PTI photo
 Marine Drive wears a deserted look as Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: Vehicular movement on iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended on Wednesday in light of cyclone 'Nisarga' which began landfall near Alibaug, about 95 km from Mumbai, police said.

"In light of #CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link," tweeted Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police are taking every precautions to avert any untoward damage due to the cyclone, it said.

An alert has already been sounded in Mumbai in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30 pm.

Tags: cyclone nisarga, cyclonic storm nisarga, maharashtra cyclone
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

